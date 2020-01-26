National

Violence and weapons no solution, says Narendra Modi in Mann ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File

Insurgency in Northeast has come down due to peaceful dialogue, says Modi in this year’s first ‘Mann ki Baat’.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said insurgency in the Northeast has come down and one of the main reasons is that all issues of the region are being resolved through peaceful dialogue.

In this year’s first ‘Mann ki Baat’, the PM’s monthly radio address, Mr. Modi also appealed to all those trying to find solutions through weapons and violence to come back (to the mainstream).

He said violence is not a solution.

