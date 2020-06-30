Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation | Live updates

Narendra Modi

30 June 2020 15:27 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation on Tuesday evening. This would be the prime minister’s sixth address to the nation since the outbreakCOVID-19.

Mr. Modi’s address also comes against the backdrop of a bitter standoff between Indian and Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh where 20 Indian army personnel were killed in clashes on June 15 in Galwan Valley.

Here are the live updates:

But we are seeing that ever since we entered Unlock1, we have become lackadaisical with regard to social distance, wearing a mask or frequent hand washing

4.00 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins his speech in Hindi.

“My dear countrymen, namaskar”

“We are entering Unlock 2, in our combat against the Coronavirus pandemic. We are also entering the season where fever, cold etc is common. I request you all to take extra care."

"It is a truth that looking at the mortality rates of coronavirus across the the world, we are still better off due to early lockdown," Mr. Modi says.