PM Modi in Ukraine: Conflict is particularly devastating for young children and my heart goes out to families, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi’s statue on ‘Oasis of Peace’ Park in Kyiv.

Published - August 23, 2024 04:54 pm IST - Kyiv

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy honour the memory of children at the Exposition ‘Martyrologist’, in Kyiv on August 23, 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy honour the memory of children at the Exposition ‘Martyrologist’, in Kyiv on August 23, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (August 23, 2024) underscored the relevance of Mahatma Gandhi’s eternal message of peace in building a harmonious society, as he paid floral tribute to the statue of the iconic Indian leader in Kyiv in war-torn Ukraine.

Mr. Modi arrived earlier in the day after a nearly seven-hour trip from Poland to hold talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy amid Kyiv's fresh military offensive into Russian territory.

PM Modi in Ukraine LIVE updates

Mr. Modi paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi's statue in ‘Oasis of Peace’ park in Kyiv.

"Paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Kyiv. The ideals of Bapu are universal and give hope to millions. May we all follow the path he showed to humanity," Mr. Modi wrote on X.

  

"Remembering Mahatma’s timeless message of peace. PM @narendramodi paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi in the ‘Oasis of Peace’ park in Kyiv. PM underscored the relevance of Mahatma’s eternal message of peace in building a harmonious society and finding solutions to present-day global challenges," Randhir Jaiswal, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson posted on X.

  

Mr. Modi will hold both one-on-one and delegation-level talks with Mr. Zelenskyy with a focus on ways to find a negotiated settlement to the Russia-Ukraine conflict that has badly impacted the world.

He also toured the country's Martyrologist Exposition to honour the memory of the fallen children along with Mr. Zelenskyy.

"President @ZelenskyyUa and I paid homage at the Martyrologist Exposition in Kyiv. Conflict is particularly devastating for young children. My heart goes out to the families of children who lost their lives, and I pray that they find the strength to endure their grief," Mr. Modi posted on X.

  

"Today in Kyiv, Prime Minister @NarendraModi and I honored the memory of the children whose lives were taken by Russian aggression.

Children in every country deserve to live in safety. We must make this possible," Mr. Zelenskyy said in a post on X.

Russia-Ukraine Crisis / Ukraine / Prime Minister Narendra Modi

0 / 0
