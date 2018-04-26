Will review Sino-Indian ties from strategic perspective, says Modi ahead of talks with Xi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said he and Chinese President Xi Jinping will review the developments in Sino-Indian relations from a strategic and long-term perspective during a two-day informal summit at Wuhan in China from Friday.

The summit is being seen as an effort by India and China to rebuild trust and improve ties that were hit by the 73-day-long Doklam standoff last year.

“President Xi and I will exchange views on a range of issues of bilateral and global importance. We will discuss our respective visions and priorities for national development, particularly in the context of current and future international situation,” Modi said in a pre-departure statement.

The prime minister said, “We will also review the developments in the India-China relations from a strategic and long-term perspective.”

Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Kong Xuanyou said the two leaders will try to reach important consensus to resolve outstanding issues and build mutual trust during their talks in Wuhan.

Sources here had said the meeting will not have an “issue-based discussion but a strategic conversation between the two leaders to understand each other’s perspective on national and international matters”.