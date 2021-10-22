National

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the nation at 10 a.m.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 10 a.m. on Friday, October 22 his office said.

His address comes a day after the cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses crossed the landmark figure of 100 crores in India.

The Prime Minister had hailed it as history being scripted and, in an opinion piece in The Hindu on October 22, he described India's COVID-19 vaccination drive as a journey from "anxiety to assurance" that has made the country emerge stronger, and credited its success to people's trust in the vaccines despite "various efforts to create mistrust and panic".

