Three new Vande Bharat trains will boost connectivity: Railways

Three new Vande Bharat trains that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off on August 31 will boost connectivity in three states of Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, a press statement from the Railway Ministry said.

The ministry said since its debut, the Vande Bharat Express has become a symbol of India's aspirations in comfort meets speed, luxurious rail travel. This indigenously developed train was first introduced on February 15, 2019, under the 'Make in India' initiative.

Today, more than 100 Vande Bharat Express train services are operational across the country, extending connectivity to over 280 districts and transforming the travel experience for millions, it added.

"Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will flag off three Vande Bharat trains on 31st August 2024 via video conferencing," it said.

"Realising Prime Minister's vision of 'Make in India' and Aatmanirbhar Bharat, the state-of-the-art Vande Bharat Express trains will improve the connectivity on three routes, Meerut City-Lucknow, Madurai-Bengaluru and Chennai Egmore-Nagercoil," the ministry added.

Highlighting the importance of these new trains, the ministry said these new Vande Bharat trains will provide the people of the region world-class means to travel with speed and comfort.

"The indigenously made Vande Bharat train is equipped with world class amenities and advanced safety features including Kavach technology, 360 degrees rotating chairs, Divyangjan-friendly toilets and integrated Braille signages, among many more," the ministry said.

The Southern Railways has made elaborate arrangements for Chennai Egmore-Nagercoil Vande Bharat flag off as it is the first Vande Bharat connecting the scenic town of Nagercoil with Chennai.

"This train will cover 726 km in the state of Tamil Nadu and will provide modern and faster train travel experience to the people of 12 districts of Tamil Nadu viz. Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Dindigul, Trichy, Perambalur, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Chengalpattu and Chennai," the Railway Ministry said.

"This Vande Bharat train service will facilitate pilgrims travelling to the divine Arulmigu Meenakshi Amman Temple, Madurai & Kumari Amman Temple, Kanniyakumari." The second train, Madurai-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express under Southern Railway zone, is the first Vande Bharat train connecting Madurai with Bengaluru via Tiruchchirappalli route.

"This Vande Bharat service will connect the bustling temple city of Madurai in Tamil Nadu with the cosmopolitan city of Bengaluru, also the state capital of Karnataka," the ministry said.

"It will also facilitate businessmen, students and other working personnel in commuting from their native places in Tamil Nadu to the metropolitan city Bengaluru," it added.

The third train, Meerut City-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express, is the first Vande Bharat Express connecting Meerut with Lucknow.

"This Vande Bharat service will boost religious tourism in the region by providing faster mode of commuting to the pilgrimage sites like Digambar Jain Temple, Mansa Devi Mandir, Surajkund Temple and Augharnath Temple among others," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, the industries of Meerut region will get a major boost with the advent of swift connectivity to the capital of Uttar Pradesh by Vande Bharat Express train.