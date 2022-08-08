India

People will keep calling Venkaiah Naidu for something or other, says PM Modi

Outgoing Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu during his farewell in the House, in New Delhi on August 8, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI
PTI New Delhi August 08, 2022 20:17 IST
Updated: August 08, 2022 20:17 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 8, 2022 said as far as he knew outgoing Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, his farewell is not possible as people will keep calling him for something or the other.

Addressing an event at the Parliament House complex organised by Mmembers of Parliament to bid farewell to Mr. Naidu, he said a collection of good words was in order to carry forward the legacy of Mr. Naidu who has all along propagated the use of the mother tongue in the Upper House and outside.

Mr. Modi said Mr. Naidu has the unique distinction of holding both the Urban Development and Rural Development portfolios in the central government.

He said perhaps Mr. Naidu is the only person who was a member of Rajya Sabha to become its chairperson.

