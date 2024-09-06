ADVERTISEMENT

Conservation of water, environment part of India’s cultural consciousness, says PM Modi

Updated - September 06, 2024 02:14 pm IST - Surat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India has just 4% of freshwater resources, and many parts of the country face a water crisis.

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the launch of Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari initiative, on Friday (September 6, 2024) | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (September 5, 2024) called the conservation of water and environment a part of India’s cultural consciousness, pitching for the “reduce, reuse, recharge and recycle” mantra to save water.

He was virtually speaking at a programme marking the launch of the ‘Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari’ initiative in Surat, a step aimed at strengthening community involvement in water conservation.

“For water conservation, we have to work on the mantra of ‘reduce, reuse, recharge and recycle’. We also need to adopt innovative techniques and the latest technology to conserve water,” said the Prime Minister.

Mr. Modi said India has just 4% of freshwater resources, and many parts of the country face a water crisis.

“In the last few days, various parts of India have seen rain fury, which was unprecedented,” said the PM.

Stressing the need to save water, he said water and environment conservation is part of India’s cultural consciousness.

The Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari initiative aligns with the ongoing "Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain" campaign, reinforcing Mr. Modi's vision of collaborative water management to ensure long-term water security, according to an official statement.

