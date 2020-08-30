Highlights of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann ki Baat

30 August 2020 11:17 IST

Mr. Modi said "Friends, the country is fighting the coronavirus pandemic on many fronts."

In his 68th Mann ki Baat, on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi started his speech with his greetings to Onam and Barna festival.

Salient features of Mr. Modi's Mann ki baat

Onam is becoming an international festival that is linked with agriculture. It highlights the importance of our farmers. Our farmers have proven their worth with their hard work even during Coronavirus pandemic. Our kharif produce has gone up over previous years

Friends, the country is fighting the coronavirus pandemic on many fronts. I was curious how are our young friends are coping with the disease.

Mr. Modi said "I had a discussion with the children at the Childrens' museum in Gandhinagar. We discussed about the importance of toys. Different kinds of toys that is made in India. I must say sorry to parents since the demand for new toys may now come up."

Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore has said the best toys are those that are incomplete. So that the child can complete it while playing with it. PM stresses the importance of toys and fun learning in the National Education Policy. The global toy industry is about 7 lakh crore but he said that India's share is very small.

India has a rich tradition of local toys — from Karnataka to Kondapalli in Andhra Pradesh to Dhubri in Assam.

I appeal to my start Up friends ...come lets Team Up for toys.

Similarly, there is tremendous demand for video games... but these games hardly have Indian content

Gandhiji had called for the non-cooperation movement to become self-reliant and develop self-respect. Let this now mature into Atma Nirbhar

Recently, we encouraged the development of apps with Indian innovation. Several apps have come up now. These small steps will eventually create India's identity

The month of September is also the month of nutrition for mother and children. The development of students are linked to the nutrition. People's participation nis very important to make Nutrition month a people's movement. Like a school has class monitor, there should be a nutrition monitor and nutrition card. The Sardar Patel Unity Statue has a nutrition park

An Indian Agriculture Database is prepared to chart nutritional value according to region and season

PM lauds the efforts of dogs who are part of the armed forces and police forces, how they have become martyrs. Dogs have an important role in disaster management and rescue efforts to locate people trapped in debris. PM Modi remember s Sophie and Vida, who received commendation from the Chief of Army Staff

PM lauds the efforts of teachers in imparting online classes and innovation. Our teachers are making a big difference to the students

I would request my teacher friends on September 5, (Teacher's Day) they should create an atmosphere among their students that they should ask their students to remember unsung heroes of our freedom movement on the 75th anniversary of Independence

The country's path to progress becomes meaningful only when everyone takes part

In these times of Corona, do remember Do Gaz Doori, Mask hain Zaroori

Wishing all of you good health, we will meet again in the next Mann Ki Baat

