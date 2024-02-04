PM Modi unveils projects worth ₹11,600 cr in Assam

February 04, 2024 12:46 pm | Updated 12:46 pm IST - Guwahati

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 4 rolled out development projects worth ₹11,600 crore in Assam.

The infrastructure projects, some funded by the State government and some by the Centre, were unveiled at a function at the Veterinary College Playground in Khanapara in Guwahati.

Some of the major projects for which foundation stones were laid were the Kamakhya temple corridor (₹498 crore), the six-lane road from the new airport terminal in Guwahati (₹358 crore), the upgradation of Nehru Stadium to FIFA standards (₹831 crore) and a new sports complex in Chandrapur (₹300 crore).

A significant day for Assam! The projects being launched today will add momentum to the state's growth journey. https://t.co/mzIGHwhnCM — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 4, 2024

The second edition of 'Asom Mala' roads was also kick-started by the Prime Minister. This phase will comprise upgrading and constructing 43 new roads with 38 concrete bridges, entailing a total investment of ₹3,444 crore.

Besides, Mr. Modi laid the foundation stone for an integrated new building of the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, to be constructed at a cost of ₹3,250 crore.

He also laid the foundation stones for the proposed Karimganj Medical College and Hospital, which will be constructed at a cost of ₹578 crore, and the ₹297-crore Unity Mall in Guwahati.

Mr. Modi inaugurated the four-lane road from Biswanath Chariali to Gohpur, developed at a cost of ₹1,451 crore, and another four-lane road from Dolabari to Jamuguri, constructed at a cost of ₹592 crore.

Mr. Modi arrived here on Saturday evening, and stayed the night at the Koinadhara State Guest House in the city.

He met the office bearers of the BJP's state core committee at night and discussed party affairs, a senior official said.

"In the meeting, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, state minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass, state BJP President Bhabesh Kalita and other party leaders were present," he said.