PM Modi reviews COVID-19 situation in country

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the COVID-19 review meeting, in New Delhi on January 9, 2022. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
PTI New Delhi 09 January 2022 17:32 IST
Updated: 09 January 2022 17:32 IST

On May 29 last year, India had logged 1,65,553 infections in a day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting on Sunday to review the COVID-19 situation in the country as the Omicron variant of the virus fuels a surge in cases.

The meeting was held virtually.

According to Union health ministry data updated at 8 am on Sunday, a total of 1,59,632 new coronavirus infections were reported, the highest in 224 days, while the active cases increased to 5,90,611, the highest in around 197 days.

