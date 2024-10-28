India and Spain on Monday (October 28, 2024) condemned the attacks on the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) and highlighted that the safety and security of peacekeepers are of “paramount importance and must be ensured by all.” The two countries are major troop-contributing nations to UNIFIL.

Inviolability of UN premises and the sanctity of their mandate must be respected, a joint statement issued after talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Spanish counterpart Pedro Sanchez said.

The UNIFIL has come under a series of attacks since the Israeli offensive in Lebanon and on several occasions peacekeepers and positions were targeted by Israel Defence Forces. India has 903 troops under UNIFIL, while Spain has 676 soldiers as on October 20.

Earlier in the day, the two leaders inaugurated the Final Assembly Line (FAL) for the C-295 transport aircraft in Vadodara set up by Tata Advanced Systems Limited in collaboration with Airbus under a ₹21,935-crore contract signed in Spain in September 2021 for 56 aircraft. These are meant to replace the legacy Avro aircraft in service with the Indian Air Force (IAF). The FAL will manufacture 40 of the 56 aircraft, while 16 aircraft will come in fly-away condition.

India’s defence exports have increased 30 times over the past decade, with the country now exporting equipment to over 100 countries, Mr. Modi said, speaking on the occasion. He expressed confidence that the C-295 transport aircraft manufactured at the Tata aircraft complex will be exported worldwide in future.

As on date, IAF has inducted six aircraft in its 11 Squadron based in Vadodara. The first C-295 aircraft was delivered in September 2023 and the last of the 16 flyaway aircraft will be delivered by August 2025. Of the 40 aircraft, the first C-295 will roll out of the Vadodara facility in September 2026 and the remaining 39 by August 2031.

The two leaders shared their firm commitment to achieving peace and stability in the West Asia and expressed their deep concern at the escalation of security situation in the region and called for restraint by all concerned, the joint statement said.

“They urged that all issues be addressed through dialogue and diplomacy. The two leaders unequivocally condemned the terror attacks on Israel on October 7, 2023, and agreed that the large-scale loss of civilian lives and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza is unacceptable and must end as soon as possible. They called for the immediate release of all hostages, immediate ceasefire and safe, sustained entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza. They emphasized the urgent need to protect the lives of civilians and urged all parties to comply with international law,” the statement said.

The two leaders also reiterated their commitment to the implementation of the two State solution, leading to the establishment of a sovereign, viable and independent state of Palestine.

Mr. Sanchez will attend the second meeting of the India-Spain CEOs forum as well as India-Spain business summit in Mumbai on Tuesday. He will give the keynote address at the 4th Spain-India Forum, co-organised by Spain-India Council Foundation and Observer Research Foundation.

Several agreements were signed between the two countries including a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the field of rail transport and the agreement of cooperation and mutual assistance in customs matter, setting up of fast track mechanism in Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, India and in Directorate General of International Trade and Investment, Ministry of Economy, Trade and Business in Spain, for facilitating mutual investments in India and Spain, and creation of joint commission under the audio visual co-production agreement among others.

Mr. Modi and Mr. Sanchez agreed to make 2026 as the Year of India and Spain in Culture, Tourism and Artificial Intelligence (AI). During the year, both sides will make the maximum effort to boost the cultural presence of the other in their museums, art, fairs, film, festivals, literature, meetings of architects and circles of debate and thought, the statement said, as also special attention will be paid to ways of increasing tourist flows, promote reciprocal investments.

The two leaders also reaffirmed their commitment to advancing the EU-India triple negotiations of comprehensive Free Trade Agreement, Investment Protection Agreement and Geographical Indications Agreement.

