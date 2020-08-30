Mann ki Baat | India can become world’s toy hub, time to be vocal about local toys, says Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said India has talent and ability to become a toy hub for the entire world and called upon startups to work towards realising this potential while being “vocal about local toys”.
He said the global toy industry is over ₹7 lakh crore but India’s share is very small, as he stressed on the need to work to increase it.
Mr. Modi called upon start-up entrepreneurs to ‘team up for toys’ and said it is time to get vocal for local toys.
In his monthly ‘Mann Ki Baat’ broadcast, the prime minister also said people have shown an unprecedented restraint and simplicity in their festivals during the COVID-19 pandemic.
He also hailed farmers for increase in sowing area for different grains.
“This is a time for festivals but at the same time, there is also a sense of discipline among people due to the COVID-19 situation...There is a close link between nature and our festivals,” Mr. Modi said.
He also asked young entrepreneurs to develop computer games in and also about India.
In his address, Mr. Modi also noted that India will complete its 75 years of Independence in 2022 and suggested a host of measures to teachers to help bring to light contributions of thousands and lakhs of “unsung heroes” of the freedom struggle.
It is important that our youngsters are aware of them, he said.
