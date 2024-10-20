ADVERTISEMENT

Kashi to be known as healthcare hub soon, says PM Modi

Published - October 20, 2024 06:55 pm IST - NEW DELHI

In Varanasi on Sunday (October 20, 2024), Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated projects worth ₹6,700 crore across the country and the RJ Shankara Eye Hospital in the city.

The Hindu Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak and others during the inauguration ceremony of the RJ Sankara Eye Hospital, in Varanasi, on October 20, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

In his first visit to his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi since June 18, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (October 20, 2024) inaugurated projects worth ₹6,700 crore across the country and the RJ Shankara Eye Hospital in the city, stating that while previous government had neglected eastern Uttar Pradesh, Varanasi was now poised to emerge as a health care hub for the region.

“For a long time, Kashi’s identity has been that of a centre of religion and spirituality but now, it is also set to emerge as a big centre of healthcare with various top-of-the-line health treatment facilities now available in Varanasi,” Mr. Modi said.

“In the last 10 years, 25 crore people have emerged from poverty and that is why, our government is paying special attention to ensure people remain healthy,” he said after inaugurating the eye hospital.

The RJ Sankara Eye Hospital is the 14th hospital to be run by the Kanchi Math in the country. Mr. Modi met with the Shankaracharya of Kanchi Shri Vijayendra Saraswati Swamigal before the inauguration, who coined a new acronym with regard to the the NDA government – “Narendra Damodardas ka Anushasan” (NDA). The Shankaracharya said it was due to the “blessings of God to have good leaders” and added that the NDA government was not just focussed on infrastructure development but also cultural rejuvenation citing the work done in Kedarnath in Uttarakhand and Somnath in Gujarat.

The RJ Sankara Eye Hospital will benefit people of 20 districts of eastern Uttar Pradesh, as well as those living in the border areas of Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, people associated with the Kanchi Math said.

