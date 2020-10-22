Centre working relentlessly to empower women, says Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures as he inaugurates a Durga Puja pandal in West Bengal, via video conferencing, in New Delhi on October 22, 2020.

Kolkata

22 October 2020 13:27 IST

The Prime Minister also added that women had an important role to play in making the country self-reliant.

The Union government was working relentlessly to empower women and was vigilant on the issue of their safety, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday.

Inaugurating a Durga Puja function organised by the West Bengal unit of the BJP, the Prime Minister said that laws relating to rape had been strengthened and provision for death penalty against the guilty had also been introduced.

“It is the responsibility of all to stand with women. These is the view and promise of the BJP. Therefore, a campaign for empowering women in the country is going on at a fast pace. Whether it is opening bank account of 22 crore women through Jan Dhan Yojana, giving loans to crores of women through Mudra scheme, Beti Bachao and Beti Padhao or law against Triple Talaq…,” Mr. Modi said, touching upon several other schemes such as Ujjwala Yojana and Poshan Abhiyaan dedicated to women.

Mr. Modi said that devotees had shown exemplary restraint while celebrating Durga Puja during the COVID-19 pandemic. “The number of people might be less but the grandeur and devotion are the same. The happiness and joy are still boundless. This is the real Bengal,” he said, urging people to wear masks and maintain physical distancing.

He said that Durga Puja was a festival that reflected the unity and strength of India.

The Prime Minister, who began and ended his speech in Bengali, spoke about the contribution of the State in different fields such as art, culture, science and spirituality.

The State unit of the party had made arrangements to telecast the speech all across the State by installing projectors and screens.

Mr. Modi said that work was on for the rapid development of West Bengal and improving the lives of people in the State.

“We are continuously working for the rapid development of West Bengal. Under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, houses have been constructed for around 30 lakh poor people. Over 90 lakh free gas connections given under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana. Under the Prime Minister Jan Dhan scheme, accounts of four crore people have been opened,” he said.

Mr. Modi said that the BJP-led government at the Centre had taken a pledge of “Purboday” ( Rise of the East) and taken decisions for the development of eastern part of the country.

“West Bengal will have to play an important role in this Purboday. I am hopeful that West Bengal will become the centre of this Purboday and take a new path of development,” he added.