PM Modi to attend Global Fintech Fest 2024; launch various projects in Maharashtra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Maharashtra’s Mumbai and Palghar district on Friday (August 30, 2024) to participate in Global Fintech Fest (GFF) 2024 and lay the foundation stone at Vadhvan Port and other infrastructure projects in Palghar.

Mr. Modi will reach the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai at 11 A.M, where he will address a special session of GFF, which will display the latest innovations of the fintech landscape. 800 industry experts, including policymakers, regulators, senior bankers, and academicians from India and other countries, will participate in the GFF.

Later in the afternoon, Mr. Modi will lay the foundation stone of ₹76,000 crores worth of project in Vadhvan Port, located near Dahanu town in Palghar district, which aims to boost the country’s trade and provide direct connectivity to international shipping routes.

He will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of 218 fisheries projects worth around ₹1,560 crores, fishing harbours and Integrated Aquaparks, advanced technologies like the Recirculatory Aquaculture System and Biofloc, and launch ISRO-developed Vessel Communication and Support system costing ₹360 crores, wherein one lakh transponders will be installed on motorised fishing vessels in 13 coastal States and Union Territories.