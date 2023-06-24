PM Modi arrives in Cairo on two-day state visit

June 24, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - Cairo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Cairo on June 24 for a two-day state visit at the invitation of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

Mr. Modi was welcomed at the airport in Cairo by Egypt’s Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly with a warm embrace. Mr. Modi inspected a guard of honour on arrival.

| Video Credit: Special Arrangement

This is the first bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Egypt in 26 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Modi will meet Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on Sunday.

India's multi-faceted relations with Egypt, which was elevated to a ‘Strategic Partnership’ this year, will receive further impetus with the first state visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to this key Middle East nation, India's ambassador has said.

"We are very much looking forward to the visit of Prime Minister Modi to Cairo from 24th to 25th of June. The visit is a very historic occasion because the last bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister was as far back as 1997," Ajit Gupte, India's Ambassador to Egypt, said in an interview.

Also read:Greater Indian presence in the Suez region welcome: Israeli expert on PM Modi’s Egypt visit

Mr. Modi will hold talks with El-Sisi to discuss ways to give further impetus to the strategic partnership between the two major nations.

"I am excited to pay a state visit to a close and friendly country for the first time," Mr. Modi said in his departure statement in New Delhi on Tuesday before leaving for the United States on his maiden state visit.

"We had the pleasure of receiving President Sisi as the Chief Guest at our Republic Day celebrations this year," he noted.

These two visits in the span of a few months are "a reflection of our rapidly evolving partnership" with Egypt, which was elevated to a ‘Strategic Partnership’ during President Sisi’s visit, Mr. Modi said.

"I look forward to my discussions with President Sisi and senior members of the Egyptian Government to impart further momentum to our civilisational and multi-faceted partnership," he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.