Prime Minister Narendra Modi gets a rousing welcome in LS

Congress president Sonia Gandhi was present in House

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha during the second part of Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on March 14, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Fresh from the poll victories in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa, Treasury Bench members greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi with loud cheers as he walked into the Lok Sabha on Monday, the first day of the second leg of the Budget session.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi too was present in the House at the start of the second part of the Budget session that will end on April 8. Former party chief Rahul Gandhi came into the House much later.

Minutes after the proceedings got underway, as the Prime Minister entered the House, members of the BJP and its allies raised slogans of “Modi! Modi!” and thumped the desks.

Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh were among those who welcomed Mr. Modi into the House.