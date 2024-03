PM Modi bestowed Bhutan’s highest civilian award ‘Order of the Druk Gyalpo’

March 22, 2024 04:31 pm | Updated 04:31 pm IST - Thimphu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 22 received Bhutan’s highest civilian award, the ‘Order of the Druk Gyalpo,’ the first foreign Head of the Government to receive the honour.

The award has been conferred to Prime Minister Modi in recognition of “his outstanding contribution to the growth of India-Bhutan relations and for his distinguished service to the Bhutanese nation and people.” “Honoured to be conferred with ‘Order of the Druk Gyalpo’ Award by Bhutan. I dedicate it to 140 crore Indians,” Mr. Modi posted on X soon after.

Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck awarded the ‘Order of the Druk Glyalpo’ to Prime Minister Modi.

ADVERTISEMENT

The announcement for the honour was made by the King of Bhutan during the 114th National Day celebrations on December 17, 2021. On March 22, Prime Minister Modi received it during his two-day State visit, his third since he took over as the prime minister in 2014.

A statement from the Indian Embassy in 2021, when the announcement was made, said, “As per ranking and precedence established, the Order of the Druk Gyalpo was instituted as the decoration for lifetime achievement and is the pinnacle of the honor system in Bhutan, taking precedence over all orders, decorations and medals.” In 2020, Modi received the ‘Legion of Merit by the US Government’ award of the US Armed Forces and in 2019, Russia conferred its highest civilian honour ‘The order of St. Andrew’ award on Modi.

Earlier in the day, hours after he arrived in the Himalayan nation, Modi said he was grateful to the Bhutanese people for according to him a “memorable welcome” to their beautiful country and hoped that India-Bhutan friendship “keeps scaling new heights.” Modi’s visit seeks to further cement India's unique and enduring relations with Bhutan as part of the country's ‘Neighbourhood First’ Policy.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.