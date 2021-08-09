PM Modi outlines five-point framework for maritime security debate at UNSC

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs the UNSC high-level Open debate on 'Enhancing Maritime Security: A case for international cooperation', on August 9, 2021. Twitter/@narendramodi

09 August 2021 19:08 IST

“For free, maritime trade, it is also necessary that we fully respect the rights of the seafarers of other countries,” Mr Modi said.

A week into India’s United Nations Security Council (UNSC) month-long presidency, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is chairing a debate on maritime security.

The debate “Enhancing Maritime Security — A Case for International Cooperation” began at 08:00 a.m. New York time (05.30 p.m. IST), with several heads of state or government in attendance, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, President of Kenya Uhuru Kenyatta and Prime Minister of Vietnam Pham Minh Chinh.

Prime Minister Modi outlined a five-principle framework for the debate. First, removing barriers to maritime trade. In this context Mr. Modi highlighted SAGAR (Security and growth for all in the region) — a 2015 Indian framework for regional maritime security.

Second, Mr. Modi said disputes “should be resolved peacefully and in accordance with international law,” adding this was “extremely important for promoting mutual trust and confidence, and ensuring global peace and stability”. Third, he proposed that countries jointly tackle threats from non-state actors and natural disasters.

“India’s role in the Indian Ocean has been that of a net security provider,” he said.

Fourthly, Mr. Modi said the maritime environment and resources needed to be conserved, highlighting pollution from plastic waste and oil spills.

Fifth, he called for responsible connectivity saying a structure was required to boost maritime trade, with the development of global norms and standards.