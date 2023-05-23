India-Australia ties based on mutual trust and respect, says PM Modi

May 23, 2023 03:40 pm | Updated 04:12 pm IST - Sydney

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 23 said the strongest and biggest foundations of India-Australia relations are mutual trust and mutual respect, and the real reason behind this is the Indian diaspora.

Mr. Modi made the remarks while addressing a community event at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena which was attended by more than 21,000 people from across Australia. The event was also attended by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Mr. Modi said that there was a time when 3Cs used to define relations between India and Australia. These three were — Commonwealth, Cricket and Curry.

“After that, it was 3Ds.. Democracy, Diaspora and Dosti! Then it became 3Es, it was all about Energy, Economy and Education. But the truth is that the actual depth of the relation between India and Australia transcends these C, D, E...” Mr. Modi said.

“The strongest and biggest foundations of this relation actually are mutual trust and mutual respect; and the real reason behind this is Indian diaspora,” he added, amid big applause and chants of Modi-Modi.

Mr. Modi said that the geographical distances are there between India and Australia, but the Indian Ocean connects us.

“No matter how different lifestyles are in both countries, Yoga connects us! Cricket is something which has kept us connected for ages...and now tennis and movies are other connecting bridges,” he said.

“The more interesting the competition on the cricket field, the deeper is our friendship off the field,” he added, amid applause.

Mr. Modi said millions of Indians were saddened when Aussie spin bowler Shane Warne died.

Underling that the IMF considers India the bright spot of the global economy, Mr. Modi said according to the World Bank, if there’s any country which is withstanding global headwinds, it’s India.

“India has made record exports even in the most challenging times,” he said, adding that India does not lack capability, India does not lack resources either.

“Today, the country which has the world’s biggest and youngest talent factory is...India.” Mr. Modi also announced that India will open a consulate in Brisbane to fulfill the long-pending demand by the diaspora.

Mr. Modi thanked his Australian counterpart for supporting him in unveiling the foundation stone of ‘Little India’, a suburb of Sydney.

The announcement to declare Harris Park as ‘Little India’ was made by Australian Prime Minister Albanese as he welcomed Mr. Modi at the community event.

Harris Park is a hub in Western Sydney where the Indian community celebrates festivals and events such as Diwali and Australia Day.

“Thank you my friend Anthony,” Mr. Modi said during the community event.

“I thank the premier of New South Wales, the Mayor and Deputy Mayor of the City of Parramatta and Councillors for this special honour,” he said.

Earlier, Mr. Modi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese were welcomed with Vedic chants and traditional Australian aboriginal ceremony as they arrived at the venue.

