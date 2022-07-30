India

PM Modi urges States to clear dues of power sector companies; launches 2 green hydrogen plants

Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi launching the revamped distribution sector scheme via video conference, in New Delhi on July 30, 2022.  | Photo Credit: Twitter/@narendramodi
PTI New Delhi July 30, 2022 14:55 IST
Updated: July 30, 2022 15:39 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 30, 2022 asked the State governments to clear power sector companies' dues which are estimated at around ₹2.5 lakh crore.

The Prime Minister regretted that the State governments are yet to clear subsidy commitments amounting to ₹75,000 crore to power companies.

Advertisement
Advertisement

About ₹2.5 lakh crore of companies engaged in electricity generation and distribution are stuck, he said while speaking at the closing function of the 'Ujjwal Bharat Ujjwal Bhavishya – Power @2047' event.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Recalling the days of power shortages, the Prime Minister said that during the last eight years, about 1,70,000 MW of electricity generation capacity has been added. Power is necessary for the development of the nation, he said, adding the country needs ‘Rashtraneeti’ and not ‘Rajneeti’.

India, he added, is among the top 4-5 countries of the world in terms of installed solar capacity and also has one of the world's largest solar plants.

Earlier, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of 735 MW Nokh solar project in Rajasthan, Green Hydrogen Mobility Project in Leh and Kawas Green Hydrogen Blending with Natural Gas project in Gujarat.

The plant in Leh would produce green hydrogen for vehicles.

Mr. Modi also launched Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme and National Solar rooftop portal.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
power (infrastructure)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Read more...