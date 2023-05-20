Prime Minister Narendra Modi raises rights of transgender persons at G7 

May 20, 2023 03:10 pm | Updated 03:23 pm IST - NEW DELHI:

Addressing the summit of the G7 countries, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 20 raised the need to safeguard the rights of the transgender individuals.

Mr. Modi who earlier started his meetings in Hiroshima with a bilateral with the Prime Minister of Vietnam said, there is an urgent need to remove the “political obstacles” that have emerged in the global fertiliser supply chains and supported natural farming as an alternative to fertilisers.

“We need to strengthen the global fertiliser supply chains and remove the political obstacles that have emerged in it. We also have to control those expansionist tendencies that are trying to control fertiliser resources. Across the world, we can bring natural farming as an alternative to fertiliser,” said Mr Modi arguing in favour of “inclusive food system”.

ADVERTISEMENT

The reference to the issue of fertilisers is an attempt to address the fallout of the crisis in Ukraine which has affected fertiliser supplies across the world.

Mr. Modi announced that there is a railway station in India that is entirely administered by the transgendered individuals. “We have made laws to safeguard the rights of the transgender persons,” said Mr. Modi. He presented India’s development as centred on women’s welfare and said, “Today women’s development is not a matter of discussion in India because today we are the leader in women-led development.”

He also highlighted the millets-related initiatives of India and said millets help in addressing nutrition requirements, climate change, water conservation and food security. “Our priority should be building of inclusive food system that will focus on the welfare of the most vulnerable people and marginal farmers.”

Earlier, Mr Modi met Prime Minister of Vietnam Pham Minh Chinh on the sidelines of G-7 summit. “They also discussed opportunities in the fields of defence, building resilient supply chains, energy, science and technology, human resource development, culture and people to people ties,” the Ministry of External Affairs announced after the meeting.