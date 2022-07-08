Growth with inclusivity, inclusivity with growth is fundamental principle of govt.'s policy, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the first Arun Jaitley Memorial Lecture in New Delhi on July 8, 2022. | Photo Credit: Twitter/@narendramodi

July 08, 2022 20:10 IST

Mr. Modi said "Today is a day of unbearable pain as my dear friend and Japan's former PM Shinzo Abe is no longer among us"

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on July 8, addressed the first Arun Jaitley Memorial Lecture in New Delhi.

Starting the speech, Mr. Modi said "Today is a day of unbearable pain as my dear friend and Japan's former PM Shinzo Abe is no longer among us. Mr. Abe was my companion, but also India's trusted friend.

"During his tenure, India and Japan's political ties not only gained fresh heights, today India's growth rate and the works being done with Japan's support, through them, Mr. Abe will be part of Indians' heart and soul for years to come."

The Prime Minister said "Today's function is also dedicated to another dear friend of mine - Arun Jaitley. I remember several instances and anecdotes from the times I interacted with him. We were all fans of his oratory and his one-liners used to resonate in the air for long.

"His personality was well-rounded and he was a friend to all, which is something that everyone remembers even today. I pay him my humble tributes."

Mr. Modi further added "Growth with Inclusivity, Inclusivity with growth is the fundamental principle of our government's development policy.

We heard Singapore's minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam today on the subject. If I say this theme is, in my simple language, is Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas. I would like to ask all of you - Can good growth take place without inclusion? Can inclusion be thought of, without growth?

"I have had the chance to function as a head of government for 20 years. And my learning is that, without inclusion, growth is not possible and without growth, inclusion is also not possible," the Prime Minister said

In his speech, Mr. Modi said "Over the past eight years, the speed and scale at which India has worked on inclusion, you will not find an example anywhere else in the world. Over 9 crore women have got free gas connections. This is higher than Singapore, South Africa, New Zealand, Australia's entire population. Over 10 crore toilets have been made and given to the poor. This is over twice South Korea's total population.

"Over 45 crore bank accounts have been opened. This is more than or equal to the population of Japan, Germany, Mexico. Over 3 crore pucca houses have been built in the past 8 years.... when I used to tell Singapore's housing minister about this scale," he said.

Mr. Modi added, "you will have to build a Singapore every month! Over 50 crore poor get access to good hospitals across the country for treatment of upto Rs. 5 lakh for free. In the last four years, Ayushman Bharat has helped 3.5 crore people get free treatment.

"In this scheme, we focused on inclusion so the poorest of the poor gets good health facilities, and over time, I have seen that this has also paved a way for growth. Those who were excluded got added to the development mainstream," Mr. Modi said.

The Prime Minister said "When India's 1/3rd population that was cut off from healthcare, got a facility for treatment, it had a direct impact as healthcare capacity had to become stronger. Before 2014, India's average was 50 medical colleges every ten years. In the last eight years, compared to the past, 209 new medical colleges have been set up. In the coming ten years, that number will reach 400."

Mr. Modi further added "In the past 7-8 years, India's undergraduate medical seats have gone up by 75%. The annual medical seats have almost doubled, which means the country is getting more doctors faster and this is the impact of the scheme brought with an eye on inclusiveness, on growth. The Swanidhi Yojana has given vendors and hawkers a chance to get credit from banks. Even bank managers used their services, but they were not allowed into banks."

During his speech, he said "Aspirational districts programme is having such a huge positive impact as these 100 districts are being included in the development journey. India's National Education Policy is emphasising on learning in mother tongue. Those who don't know English and are excluded, will now get a chance to study in their mother tongue and move forward.

"Udan Yojana has connected different parts of the country by air, and even those who wear Hawai chappals can now sit on a plane. So inclusion is also happening and growth is also happening. Over 1,000 aircraft have been ordered. Jal Jeevan Mission - every house will be connected with piped water supply. And it is not just about getting water, but about saving time, and reducing difficulties and improving health levels."

He said that mutrition is also connected to clean water.

The Prime Minister said "In just three years, this mission has connected 6 crore houses to water supply. In India, there are about 25-27 crore houses, of which 6 crore have been connected. This inclusiveness is making life easier for the common man. In the world, for decades, property rights is a big issue. But you will be happy to know that the pace at which India has worked on this is unprecedented and I am sure that the world's economists will study this. India's rural areas are now seeing mapping of properties through drones and other technologies and these surveys have been completed in over 1.5 lakh villages for over 37,000 square kilometres attached to people's houses. Property cards have been issued to many and this is helping villagers get bank loans and avoid legal disputes. Instead of reforms by compulsion, India is readying a reforms by conviction roadmap for the next 25 years."

He said "Decades ago, the country had seen that when any reform done as a compulsion, there is a lower chance of them being institutionalised.

We don't look at reforms as a necessary evil, but a win-win choice in the national interest as well as public interest. Whether it is GST or IBC, their successes are in front of us today. Decriminalisation of Companies Act, Corporate taxes being made competitive, opening up of coal mining and space exploration - are now today realities of India. We hear the most number of people and have taken a decision based on the people's pulse rather than populism.

"Many senior economists at the start of the pandemic, called for supporting a demand-led recovery with populist moves. We refrained from doing so and focused on people first. And you can see the difference between the recovery in India and the rest of the world today. I have always believed in Maximum Governance and Minimum Government. We have scrapped 1500 laws. When in 2013, I was made the PM candidate, industry leaders had called me and there was a heated environment on what we will do.. There was a lot of pressure."

The Prime Minister said "I promise I will scrap a law every day.. I can't guarantee about making new laws. Over 30,000 compliances have been reduced for ease of living and ease of doing business. This is a result of unprecedented faith in the public. I want to take the government out of people's lives as much as possible, while making sure that those who need the government don't feel its absence. The results are in front of you all to see... In COVID vaccines, private sector did a good job, but as a partner, the government stood by firmly throughout to support them.

"Another example is our space ecosystem - Today, India is among the world's most reliable space services provider with the private sector doing very well and the government working with them as a partner in progress. The digital payments are thriving based on the foundations of the JAM trinity of Aadhaar, mobiles and Jan Dhan Yojana. I invite the world's experts to come and study these transformative steps," the Prime Minister said.