BJP national executive | Be the bridge of faith between party and common people, says Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the inaugural ceremony of the BJP national executive meeting in New Delhi on November 7, 2021.   | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asked the BJP members to become a bridge of faith between the party and the common man and expressed confidence that the BJP will win the trust of people in the upcoming assembly polls.

Addressing the valedictory session of the BJP’s national executive, Mr. Modi stressed that the BJP runs on the values of “Sewa, Sanklap aur Samparan (service, resolution and commitment)” and “does not revolve around a family”, party national general secretary and Union Minister Bhupender Yadav said quoting the prime minister.

Chief Ministers and BJP presidents of four poll-bound states — Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur — gave a presentation on upcoming assembly elections at the meeting, Yadav told reporters.

A similar presentation was given by BJP’s Punjab unit president, he said.

Also read: BJP national executive meeting | Party’s best yet to come: Nadda

“In his address, Prime Minister Modiji gave a mantra to the party workers that they should become a bridge of faith between the common man and the party, while referring to the party’s history as it has always been associated with the issues close to the common man of the country,” Mr. Yadav said.

“The BJP is not a family-based party, it isn’t run by a family but by a culture of public welfare,” Mr. Yadav said while quoting Prime Minister Modi.

Referring to the welfare work done by BJP workers duringthe COVID-19 pandemic, Mr. Modi said the ruling party focused on serving the people.

Talking about the presentations on poll-bound states, Mr. Modi expressed confidence that the party will win the people’s trust as it has been movingforward by taking up issues close to the people.

Mr. Modi also spoke about a new initiative of Kamal Pushap launched on the Namo App for paying tributes to all party workers who devoted their entire life to the party.


