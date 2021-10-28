Mutual cooperation in Covid era will strengthen India-ASEAN ties in future, says PM Modi

New Delhi

28 October 2021 13:17 IST

2022, which will mark 30 years of the India-ASEAN partnership, will be celebrated as the 'ASEAN-India Friendship Year'.

ASEAN's unity and centrality has always been an important priority for India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday.

Addressing the India-ASEAN Summit virtually, Mr. Modi said India's Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI) and ASEAN's Outlook for the Indo-Pacific are the framework for their shared vision and mutual cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

Mr. Modi also said that mutual cooperation in Covid era will keep strengthening the India-ASEAN relations in future.