Mutual cooperation in Covid era will strengthen India-ASEAN ties in future, says PM Modi

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the virtual ASEAN India Summit, hosted by ASEAN Summit Brunei, in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei on October 28. | Photo Credit: Reuters
PTI New Delhi 28 October 2021 13:17 IST
Updated: 28 October 2021 13:28 IST

2022, which will mark 30 years of the India-ASEAN partnership, will be celebrated as the 'ASEAN-India Friendship Year'.

ASEAN's unity and centrality has always been an important priority for India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday.

Addressing the India-ASEAN Summit virtually, Mr. Modi said India's Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI) and ASEAN's Outlook for the Indo-Pacific are the framework for their shared vision and mutual cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

Noting that 2022 will mark completion of 30 years of the India-ASEAN partnership, the Prime Minister said the important milestone will be celebrated as the 'ASEAN-India Friendship Year'.

Mr. Modi also said that mutual cooperation in Covid era will keep strengthening the India-ASEAN relations in future.

