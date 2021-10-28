National

Mutual cooperation in Covid era will strengthen India-ASEAN ties in future, says PM Modi

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the virtual ASEAN India Summit, hosted by ASEAN Summit Brunei, in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei on October 28.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

ASEAN's unity and centrality has always been an important priority for India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday.

Also read: ASEAN, India should explore ways to enhance digital connectivity: Singapore’s Deputy PM

Addressing the India-ASEAN Summit virtually, Mr. Modi said India's Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI) and ASEAN's Outlook for the Indo-Pacific are the framework for their shared vision and mutual cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

 

Noting that 2022 will mark completion of 30 years of the India-ASEAN partnership, the Prime Minister said the important milestone will be celebrated as the 'ASEAN-India Friendship Year'.

Mr. Modi also said that mutual cooperation in Covid era will keep strengthening the India-ASEAN relations in future.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 28, 2021 1:28:42 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/prime-minister-narendra-modi-addresses-india-asean-summit-through-video-conference/article37206696.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY