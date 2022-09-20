BJP Mayors’ conclave | Cities cannot be developed with election-centric approach, says PM Modi

The collapse of old buildings, and buildings catching fire in cities is a major concern. This can be avoided if rules are followed, he said.

PTI Gandhinagar
September 20, 2022 12:02 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the BJP Mayors’ Conclave through video conference, in New Delhi on September 20, 2022. | Photo Credit: Twitter/@narendramodi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 20, 2022 asked BJP mayors to plan a holistic development of cities, and said the elected representatives should not think just in terms of winning polls as cities cannot be developed with an election-centric approach.

“The elected representatives should not think just in term of winning elections. You cannot develop your city with an election-centric approach,” Mr. Modi said after virtually inaugurating the BJP mayors' national conference in Gujarat capital Gandhinagar.

He also said the Metro rail network in different cities of India was less than 250 kilometres in 2014 and has now increased to more than 750 km, while work is going on for another 1,000 km.

