Empowered judicial system is part of Viksit Bharat, says PM Modi

January 28, 2024 02:49 pm | Updated 02:52 pm IST - New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 28 said the government was modernising laws keeping in view the present context and in line with the best practices.

Addressing the 75th anniversary celebrations of the Supreme Court in New Delhi, he said that with the enactment of three new criminal justice laws, India’s legal, policing and investigative systems have entered a new era.

“It is important to ensure that the transition to new laws from the ones dating back to hundreds of years is smooth. In this regard, we have already started training and capacity building work for government employees,” the Prime Minister said.

Mr. Modi urged the Supreme Court to come forward to work towards the capacity building of other stakeholders.

"An empowered judicial system is a part of Viksit Bharat. The government is working continuously and taking many decisions to form a trusted judicial system. The Jan Vishwas Bill is a step in this direction. In the future, this will reduce the unnecessary burden on the judicial system," the Prime Minister said.

He said the Supreme Court has strengthened India's vibrant democracy and given many important verdicts on individual rights, freedom of speech which have given new direction to the country's socio-political milieu.

“Today's economic policies of India will form the basis of tomorrow's bright India. The laws being made in India today will further strengthen tomorrow's bright India,” the Prime Minister said.

"Laws made today will brighten the future of India. With changes happening globally, the world's eyes are set on India, as the world's faith is growing stronger in India. In such times, it is important for India to take advantage of every opportunity given to us," Mr. Modi said.

He also noted that last week the government had approved ₹800 crore for expansion of the Supreme Court building.

Govt committed to creating better justice ecosystem: Meghwal

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said the government is committed to creating a better justice ecosystem in the country with the cooperation of the judiciary.

Addressing an event to mark the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of the Supreme Court, Mr. Meghwal also said that the government was working on mission mode to improve the digital infrastructure of the judiciary and noted that the Supreme Court has become a global leader in virtual hearings.

The Minister said that top courts of over 40 countries refer to verdicts of the Supreme Court of India while delivering their judgments.

“Through the whole of government approach, with the cooperation of the judiciary, we are committed to creating a better justice ecosystem,” he said in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud.

He said nearly three crore cases were heard virtually in the country while the top court alone heard over cases lakh cases through video conference.

Mr. Meghwal hoped that the Supreme Court would continue to be the temple of justice (“nyay ka mandir”) and a protector of the Constitution.

