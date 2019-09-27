Modi address to UN General Assembly Live updates | ‘India is a country that has given the world, not war, but Buddha’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 74th session of the UN General Assembly on September 27, 2019.

The focus of his speech, delivered in Hindi, was on development in the country and climate change. India is an example to the world and the world could seek motivation from the developing country, he said.

He called for the world to come together in the fight against terrorism.

He concluded his speech with this: "India's message to the world — peace and harmony."

8 p.m.

‘Yuddh nahi, buddh’

Noting that India is a country, that has given the world, not war, but Buddha, Buddha’s message of peace, Mr. Modi said, “And that is the reason why, our voice against terrorism, to alert the world about this evil, rings with seriousness and the outrage.”

“And that is why, for the sake of humanity, I firmly believe, that it is absolutely imperative, that the world unites against terrorism, and that the world stands as one against terrorism,” he asserted.

Mr. Modi said the largest number of supreme sacrifices made by soldiers of any country for UN peacekeeping missions is from India.

7.50 p.m.

Peace and harmony- India's message to the world

Today, the message to the world, from the world's largest democracy, is still the same - Peace and harmony, says Prime Minister Modi, concluding the speech.

7.48 p.m.

A fragmented world is in the interest of no one

For the sake of humanity, it is imperative that the world unites against terrorism, he says. The face of the world is changing, modern technology is bring about sweeping changes in different spheres of life. In such a situation, a fragmented world is in the interest of no one.

7.47 p.m.

Invite all countries to join the CDRI

Challenges of climate change are appearing in new areas and new forms. To deal with it, CDRI (Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure) has been formed. I invite all countries to join the CDRI, he says.

7.46 p.m.

'Ayushman Bharat shows the world a new path'

Speaking on the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme, Mr. Modi says, "When a developing country, successfully runs the world’s biggest health insurance scheme, giving 500 million people the facility of an annual health cover of Rs 500,000 for free treatment, the achievements and responsive systems that result from this scheme show the world a new path.”

7:45 p.m.

'Swachh Bharat Mission in an inspirational message for the world'

“When a developing country is able to successfully implement the world’s biggest sanitation campaign within the ‘Clean India Mission’, building over 110 million toilets in just five years for its countrymen, all its achievements and outcomes are an inspirational message for the entire world,” Mr. Modi says.

7.43 p.m.

In line with the United Nation's vision

The sense of belonging beyond borders is unique to India, he says.

The issues that India raises, the kind of international platforms that India has come to build, global challenges that India seeks to solve are in line with UN's vision, he says.

7.42 p.m.

'Yaadhum oorae, yaavarum kaelir’

Mr. Modi says: "About 3000 years ago, a great poet of India, whose name was Kaniyan Poongundranar, wrote in Tamil, which is the most ancient language of the world: "Yaadhum oorae, yaavarum kaeleer". This means, we belong to all places, and we belong to everyone. And this is something that was said 3000 years ago. This sense of belonging beyond borders, is unique to India."

7.41 p.m.

'Efforts are ours but the fruits are the entire world's'

He says India's dreams are in line with the world's adding, that efforts to actualise dreams are the country's, but the fruits are for the entire world.

7.40 p.m.

Campaign launched in India to make the country free of single-use plastic

Mr. Modi brings up single-use plastic and says India is committed to make the country single-use plastic free.

Apart from ensuring water conservation, we will ensure water availability in 150 million homes, we plan to build houses for the poor and to connect everyone with roads, he says.

7.34 p.m.

Motivation for the world

PM Modi begins his address in the UNGA.

Mahatma Gandhi's message on truth and non-violence is relevant even today, says the PM, calling this a very important year for India.

When a developing country successfully runs a health insurance scheme and a universal sanitation scheme, it is a motivation for the entire world, he says.

7.30 p.m.

7.20 p.m.

PM likely to bring up themes on climate change, like the ban of single-use plastics

Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said the Prime Minister “will focus on what the high-level segment of the UNGA is meant to focus on which is - as an important economy, as an important country, as a responsible member of the UN - PM will flag what we are doing for development, for security, for peace and our expectations and aspirations of other countries.”

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will also address the UN General Assembly today. Mr. Khan has said that he will “forcefully present the Kashmir issue like never before” in his address at the UNGA session.

Pakistan has been trying to internationalise the Kashmir issue after India withdrew the special status of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, but New Delhi has asserted the abrogation of Article 370 was its “internal matter“.

“If they (Pakistan) wish to dwell on this issue in the speech by their Prime Minister, they are welcome to do so,” Mr. Gokhale had said.

“Article 370 is an internal issue, there will be no discussion on it in the UN, we will have no discussion on it,” he said last week in response to a question.

Prime Minister Modi will raise several issues such as development, climate change and other bilateral and multilateral issues “of which terrorism is one, but the focus will not be on it, but on the role of India at the international platform,” Mr. Gokhale had said.

Mr. Modi is the fourth speaker of the day. He is scheduled to speak after Mauritius President Paramasivum Pillay Vyapoory, Indonesia Vice-President Muhammad Jusuf Kalla and Lesotho Prime Minister Thomas Motsoahae Thabane.

7.13 p.m.

