  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya in New Delhi on April 14 and said that the museum will become a source of inspiration for the youth who will be able to witness the hardships each PM faced and how they overcame them to lay the foundations of new India.
  • The Congress leaders opposed the government’s decision and called it an attempt to dilute the legacy of Jawaharlal Nehru, as the Teen Murti Bhawan, the site of the new museum, was the official residence of Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister.
  • Former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh even wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he urged him to leave the Teen Murti complex “undisturbed”.