Prime Minister Modi to address the nation at 8 p.m.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8 p.m. on May 12, a day after he interacted with Chief Ministers on ways to deal with the spread of coronavirus and also boost economic activity, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

This will be the Prime Minister’s fifth address to the nation, including a video message, following the outbreak of COVID-19.

Sources in the government indicated that the Prime Minister is likely to speak on issues related to the lockdown and the economy.

“Shri @narendramodi will be addressing the nation at 8 PM this evening,” the PMO said on Twitter.

He last addressed the nation on April 14.

In his virtual meet with Chief Ministers on May 11, Mr. Modi said the challenges were two-fold — reduction of the transmission rate of the novel coronavirus and gradual increase in public activities while adhering to all guidelines.

The Centre and States will have to work towards achieving the twin objectives, he said.

In his March 19 address, the Prime Minister announced a “janta curfew” on March 22. On March 24, he announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown. On April 14, he extended the lockdown period till May 3. On April 3, in a video message, Modi asked the nation to light lamps for frontline corona warriors on April 5.

The lockdown was further extended till May 17 by the Home Ministry.