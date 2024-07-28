Prime Minister Modi meets BJP Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a meeting with the Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled States for a periodic evaluation of governance-related issues.

Union Ministers Amit Shah and J.P. Nadda, who is also the BJP president, attended the first day of the two-day ‘Chief Ministers’ Conclave’, along with the Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Odisha, Goa, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and Manipur.

This was the first such meeting after the Lok Sabha elections and the presentation of the Union Budget. The previous such conclave was held in February. At the conclave, leaders exchanged information on best practices and evaluated the effectiveness of various schemes, including those announced by the Centre and implemented by the respective States.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.