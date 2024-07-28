GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Prime Minister Modi meets BJP Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers

Union Ministers Amit Shah and J.P. Nadda attended the first such meeting after the Lok Sabha election and the presentation of the Union Budget

Published - July 28, 2024 01:47 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed as he arrives for the ‘Council of Chief Ministers’ meeting, at BJP Headquarters in New Delhi on Saturday. BJP National President JP Nadda also present. (ANI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed as he arrives for the ‘Council of Chief Ministers’ meeting, at BJP Headquarters in New Delhi on Saturday. BJP National President JP Nadda also present. (ANI Photo) | Photo Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a meeting with the Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled States for a periodic evaluation of governance-related issues.

At NITI Aayog meeting, PM Modi calls for combined efforts of States

Union Ministers Amit Shah and J.P. Nadda, who is also the BJP president, attended the first day of the two-day ‘Chief Ministers’ Conclave’, along with the Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Odisha, Goa, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and Manipur.

This was the first such meeting after the Lok Sabha elections and the presentation of the Union Budget. The previous such conclave was held in February. At the conclave, leaders exchanged information on best practices and evaluated the effectiveness of various schemes, including those announced by the Centre and implemented by the respective States.

