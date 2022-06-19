Prime Minister Modi calls on President Kovind

Prime Minister Modi calls on President KovindNew Delhi: June 19, 2022 17:07 IST
Mr. Kovind’s term as the President ends on July 24
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called on President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.
Also read: The process of electing India’s President
The details of the meeting were not known immediately.
“Shri Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, called on President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan,” the Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted.
Mr. Kovind’s term as the President ends on July 24.
Read more...