Prime Minister Modi calls on President Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi exchange greetings, during a meeting at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi on Sunday, June 19, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called on President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

The details of the meeting were not known immediately.

“Shri Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, called on President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan,” the Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted.

Mr. Kovind’s term as the President ends on July 24.