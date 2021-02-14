Prime Minister hands over indigenous Arjun tank to Army

Chennai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday handed over the state-of-the-art indigenous Main Battle Tank Arjun Mk1A to the Army. Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Mukund Naravane received the tank for the Army at a function in Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium here.

The Arjun Mk-1A has been indigenously designed, developed and manufactured by Chennai-based Combat Vehicles Research & Development Establishment (CVRDE), a unit of the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) along with 15 academic institutions, eight labs and several MSMEs.

