Prime Minister hands over indigenous Arjun tank to Army

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to officially hand over the indigenous Main Battle Tank (MBT) Arjun Mk-1A to the Army in Chennai on February 14. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B
?Special Correspondent Chennai 14 February 2021 12:47 IST
Updated: 14 February 2021 13:29 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday handed over the state-of-the-art indigenous Main Battle Tank Arjun Mk1A to the Army. Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Mukund Naravane received the tank for the Army at a function in Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium here.

The Arjun Mk-1A has been indigenously designed, developed and manufactured by Chennai-based Combat Vehicles Research & Development Establishment (CVRDE), a unit of the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) along with 15 academic institutions, eight labs and several MSMEs.

