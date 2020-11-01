Prime accused in JEE proxy candidate case held

GUWAHATI

01 November 2020 23:11 IST

Five persons including the real candidate and his doctor father had been arrested in October

The Assam police on Sunday arrested Bhargav Deka, the prime accused in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main proxy candidate case, from the Borjhar airport on the western edge of Guwahati.

Mr. Deka is the owner of a Guwahati-based coaching institute that allegedly provided a substitute to take the test on behalf of candidate Neel Nakshatra Das to eventually score 99.8%.

The candidate and his father Jyotirmoy Das, a doctor at a reputed hospital in Guwahati, were arrested on October 28 along with three employees of Tata Consultancy Services, to which the National Testing Agency had outsourced the conduct of the examination.

One Mitradev Sharma filed a first information report at the Azara police station in Guwahati against the JEE topper on October 23 after a leaked phone call recording indicated he had used unfair means to score 99.8%.

The candidate was heard saying that the invigilator of the examination centre near the airport at Borjhar had helped him get out soon after signing and writing his roll number on the answer sheet, which was later filled up by his proxy somewhere else.