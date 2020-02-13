Priests attack visitor with sword, arrested

Three priests of the Tara Tarini hill shrine in Odisha’s Ganjam district, who had attacked and injured a visitor by a sword in a tussle over amount of dakshina were arrested by the Purushottampur police on Wednesday.

According to police sources, the attack occurred in front of Singhadwar main gate of the hill shrine on Tuesday afternoon. The person injured was Rahul Pradhan of Kodala police station area of Ganjam district. While trying to save his head from the blows of the sword, both his hands were injured. He has been admitted to the MKCG medical college and hospital in Berhampur. Another person named Sudam Moharana of Purushottampur also received minor injuries while trying the save Mr. Pradhan.

The arrested priests were three brothers — Anup Rana, 32, Rajendra Rana, 28, and Rishikesh Rana, 23. Initial investigation revealed that Mr. Pradhan, along with his friends and relatives had come to the Tara Tarini temple for a religious ritual for his vehicle, for which the priest demanded a hefty sum of ₹5,000 as dakshina.

When Mr. Pradhan denied paying the amount, it led to a heated altercation between Rishi, the priest, and Mr. Pradhan. The priest’s brothers reached the spot and the trio thrashed Mr. Pradhan. Meanwhile, Rishi brought a sword and the trio started attacking the victim’s head with it.

The Tara Tarini Trust Board (TTDB) will take strict action so that such incidents are not repeated, said secretary of TTDB, Pramod Panda.