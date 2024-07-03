Prices of tomato, onion and potato have shot up in a month

The retail prices of essential vegetables such as tomato, onion and potato have increased by 15% to 58% in the last one month. The Union government, however, claimed that the situation is temporary and the prices, except that of potato, will be under control very soon. The wholesale prices of the three vegetables too increased by 65.70% (tomato), 35.36% (onion) and 17.57% (potato) in the last 30 days.

ADVERTISEMENT

The all-India average retail price of tomato was ₹55.04 per kg on Wednesday. On the same date last month, it was ₹34.73/kg and the increase, according to the Price Monitoring Division of the Union Consumer Affairs Ministry is 58.48%. Last year, on July 3, the price was ₹67.57/kg. By the end of July and in the first weeks of August in 2023, the price had touched ₹250 for a kg of tomato in various places.

Also read | A vegetable triumvirate, inflation and the takeaway

The price of onion too is on the rise. Wednesday’s all-India average retail price for a kg of onion was ₹42.46, which is an increase of 31.09% from last month’s (June) price of ₹32.39. One year ago, on the same date, the price was ₹25.04 and the price of onion showed an increase of 69.57% when compared with that date.

ADVERTISEMENT

The price of potato is also increasing. The all-India average retail price for potato was ₹34.65 on Wednesday. One month ago, it was ₹29.97 and last year it was ₹22.98 for a kilogram on that date. The price saw an increase of 15.62% compared to last month and 50.78% compared to the last year.

The Centre, however, said that the situation will be under control soon. An official with the Department of Consumer Affairs, on the condition of anonymity, told The Hindu that the scenario of increase in the prices is temporary and the Ministry expects that the prices of tomato and onion will come down soon. However, the price of potato is likely to remain elevated during the season. The source said that the increase in the price of tomato is seasonal and the situation will not be as bad as that of last year. “The second harvest of tomatoes in States such as Karnataka has started and it will ensure adequate supply in the markets,” he said.

On onions, the official said its production during the last rabi season was down by 40 lakh metric tonnes and this was the reason for the increase in prices. “We are expecting a good monsoon. So once the sowing and transplantation scenario is clear, the prices will be stabilised. But for the time being, the prices will be on the higher side,” he said.

He said the rate of release of potatoes from cold storage units was high recently. The prices will come down slightly in the coming days, but it will be higher than that of last year. “But it will be regulated,” the official said. He said the demand for potato is usually high during the summer and as green vegetables arrive in the markets during the monsoon, the demand would come down.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.