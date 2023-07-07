Previous govts made schemes sitting in AC rooms, never saw ground realities: PM Modi in Varanasi

July 07, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra on July 7 said previous governments came up with their welfare schemes sitting in air-conditioned rooms without seeing their impact on the ground.

Addressing a public rally in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi, he called the beneficiaries of welfare projects today examples of "real secularism" and social justice.

"Previous governments made their schemes sitting in air-conditioned rooms, never saw ground realities, but now the BJP government has started a dialogue with the beneficiaries," PM Modi said.

"And its effect is that both the benefit and the feedback of the schemes are direct," the Prime Minister said, adding, "Ensuring self-respect for the poor is a Modi guarantee."

Varanasi was the second stop on PM Modi’s Uttar Pradesh trip.

Earlier, in Gorakhpur, he addressed the closing ceremony of the centenary celebrations of Gita Press. He also launched two new Vande Bharat Express trains from the Gorakhpur railway station.

In both cities, he unveiled several development projects.

In Varanasi, PM Modi inaugurated or laid the foundation stone for 29 development projects worth ₹12,100 crores.

He launched the Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction-Son Nagar railway line of the Dedicated Freight Corridor. Built at a cost of more than ₹6,760 crore, the new line will facilitate faster and more efficient movement of goods.

PM Modi also dedicated to the nation three railway lines whose electrification or doubling has been completed at a cost of more than ₹990 crores – the Ghazipur city-Aunrihar rail line, the Aunrihar-Jaunpur rail line and the Bhatni-Aunrihar rail line.

The four-laning of the Varanasi-Jaunpur section of NH-56, completed at a cost of more than ₹2,750 crore, was unveiled as well.

Other projects inaugurated by the prime minister here include the construction and renovation of 18 PWD roads, the International Girls' Hostel building on the BHU campus, the Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering and Technology (CIPET)-Vocational Training Centre at Karsara village and residential buildings and amenities in the Sindhaura police station, PAC Bhullanpur and the Pindra fire station.

He also inaugurated a government residential school in Tarsada and the Economic Offences Research Organisation building. PM Modi laid the foundation stone of several projects.

During the event, he distributed loans under PM SVANidhi, keys to PMAY Rural houses and Ayushman Bharat cards to beneficiaries.

PM Modi further announced the 'Grih Pravesh' of five lakh PMAY beneficiaries, the distribution of 1.25 lakh PM SVANidhi loans and the distribution of 2.88 crore Ayushman cards.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were present during the programme.

