Prevention of Terrorism Act repealed to save Congress vote bank: Amit Shah

Assuring the Lok Sabha that the Modi government will never misuse any anti-terror law on the basis of religion, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday accused the Congress-led UPA government of repealing the Prevention of Terrorism Act (POTA) to save its “vote bank and not misuse”.

His remarks came during the debate on the National Investigation Agency (NIA) (Amendment) Bill, 2019. The debate saw sharp exchanges between the Home Minister and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Assaduddin Owaisi.

“The Modi government has no intention of misusing this law. Let me put this on record — the POTA was not repealed because of misuse, but to safeguard vote banks,” Mr. Shah said.

“It was repealed by the UPA for vote bank and I pray that this House be not used for politics,” Mr. Shah said amidst protests from the Opposition members.

“Let me make it clear. The Modi government has no such intention. Its only goal is to finish off terrorism but we will also not look at the religion of the accused while taking action,” he said.

The Minister’s intervention came as several Opposition leaders expressed the view that the government was using its investigating agencies for “political vendetta”.

When former Mumbai police commissioner and now BJP MP Stayapal Singh claimed that a former Hyderabad police commissioner was threatened by a former Chief Minister after the police had picked up ‘some suspects from the Muslim community’ , Mr. Owasi, who represents Hyderabad, objected to it.

The Hyderabad MP asked the BJP member to authenticate his claims by placing all records on the table of the House.

Mr Shah then got up and told the Hyderabad MP to have patience to listen to a ruling party member. Mr. Owaisi responded by asking Mr. Shah not to point fingers at him as he [Mr Owaisi] won’t be frightened.

To this Mr. Shah shot back, “When you have fear in your mind then what can I do.”