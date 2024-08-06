Pressure from poor Muslim groups to amend Waqf Act, says Kiren Rijiju

As the Union government prepares to amend the Waqf Act, 1995, Minister for Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju told The Hindu on Tuesday (August 6, 2024) that there is a long-standing demand from “poor Muslim groups” to amend the legislation.

Mr. Rijiju said a decision to introduce a Bill to amend the Act in the ongoing session of the Parliament was “still under consideration.”

The Minister said, “There is pressure from poor Muslim women and groups to manage the Waqf properties in a transparent manner. Several groups have been demanding reforms to the Act. Consultation with various groups has been going on for many years.”

The government is yet to circulate a copy of the Bill among the members of parliament (MPs) in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Waqf refers to the properties dedicated exclusively for religious or charitable purposes under the Islamic law. Waqf Boards currently control 8.7 lakh properties spanning 9.4 lakh acres across India with an estimated value of 1.2 lakh crores. It makes them the third largest landowner in India after the armed forces and the Indian Railways. The Act was last amended in 2013.

The members of the All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council (AISSC) who met Mr. Rijiju on Monday welcomed the proposed amendments terming it “a long-awaited reform.”

“Our council and various organisations have constantly submitted memorandums over the past decades, urging amendment to the current legislation as it lacks any provisions for safeguarding the interests of the Sufi traditions, and its customs,” a communique from the AISSC said.

President of the AISSC, Syed Naserduddin Chishty, emphasised that “darghas, as the main stakeholders of Waqf in India, have been discriminated against by the existing Act.”

“We are hopeful that the Waqf Amendment Bill will be comprehensive and serve the interests of all stakeholders. Following a thorough examination of the draft, we intend to submit our recommendations and proposal. Consequently, it is imperative that the proposed amendments prioritise the interest and safeguards of the darghas, and their actual representatives,” Mr. Chishty said. He said there were around 2,000 darghas in India which are under the control of the Waqf board.

Mr. Chishty has been a regular at the government’s Muslim outreach meetings in the past few years. In 2022, the Sufi leader organised an inter-faith meeting in Delhi which was attended by National Security Adviser Ajit Doval.

Corruption allegations

Mr. Chishty said there were several allegations of corruption against the Waqf board and it was in this context he led a delegation on Monday to meet Mr. Rijiju.

“The Minister told us that if the Bill is introduced in Parliament, and if we have any suggestions, they will be incorporated. It would be better if instead of opposing, people who are trying to create confusion cooperate with the government by giving good suggestions and by properly utilising the Waqf land, its income can be used for the upliftment of the Muslim society,” he added.

Mr. Rijiju posted on X that he met the AISSC delegation. “Delegation of the All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council (AISSC) comprising of the most revered & prominent Sajjadanashins from various Darghas across India met me under the leadership of Shri Syed Naseruddin Chishty, Chairman & Successor of the Present Spiritual Head of Ajmer Dargah to discuss a range of important issues concerning the Muslim community. It was a fruitful & forward-looking discussion. They lauded & praised the efforts of PM Shri Narendra Modi towards the welfare of the entire community and minorities in general. They also committed themselves towards the Sankalp of Viksit Bharat 2047,” Mr. Rijiju said.

Shehzad Poonawalla, national spokesperson of the BJP, was also present at the meeting.