Press Information Bureau sets up unit to combat fake news related to government

Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar./ File photo

Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar./ File photo   | Photo Credit: PTI

In a bid to combat fake news, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has set up a fact-checking unit to verify news related to the government’s ministries, departments and schemes.

The Information and Broadcast Ministry on Thursday urged people to email snapshots of any “dubious material” they come across on any platform including social media and it will get it checked.

“Received a forward that looks too good to be true!!! or maybe came across a piece of news that you want verified !! Send it across and we will Fact Check it for you, no questions asked,” the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said on its Twitter handle.

It also adds that only material related with government ministries, departments and schemes will be fact-checked.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar has repeatedly called for combating fake news and recently said it is more dangerous than paid news.

On Thursday, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu had expressed concern over the “menace” of fake news and urged bodies such as the Press Council of India and News Broadcasters Association to come up with a mechanism to check the phenomenon.

