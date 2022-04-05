Press Council condemns attack on journalists

April 05, 2022 22:53 IST

It demanded the immediate release of arrested journalists.

The Press Club of India (PCI) has condemned the way five journalists were attacked during a Hindu Mahapanchayat meeting held on April 3 at Delhi’s Burari Grounds.

“It seemingly smacks of pre-conceived nefarious designs of communal hooligans to force media persons to follow their hidden agenda. Going by the series of attacks on media persons in the recent past, it could be inferred that these people are hellbent on gagging the press in its entirety,” said a PCI statement.

It said it was sad that the Delhi Police remained a mute spectator and did not arrest the culprits involved in the Burari attack... “Press Club of India demands immediate arrest of these hooligans with communal overtones and judicial enquiry to unearth sequence of events leading to barbaric assault on media persons.”

On another incident in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia, the PCI said: “It is highly condemnable on the part of Ballia district administration to arbitrarily arrest those Ballia-based journalists who had exposed the leak of 12th examination English paper.”

The PCI demanded the immediate release of arrested journalists and action against those involved in the question paper leak.