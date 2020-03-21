Press conferences to go virtual amid coronavirus fears

As part of the ongoing social distancing measures undertaken to deal with the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the Centre has announced that press conferences will be held through live streaming and reporters can pose questions on social media.

“The reporters who could not come today can watch the press conference through live streaming and they can pose questions through WhatsApp. These are two new things we have introduced for social distancing,” Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said at the beginning of a Cabinet briefing addressed by him along with Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and Minister of State for Highways and Road Transport Mansukh Mandviya.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal too announced that all Delhi government press conferences would be conducted digitally.

“It’s very important that all journalists, who are at the forefront of our battle against corona [COVID-19], also protect themselves as they are in a high-exposure environment,” he tweeted.

Guidelines for channels

On Friday, the News Broadcasters Association had issued guidelines for television channels to ensure social distancing. Channels have been asked to keep only skeleton staff and allow employees to opt for work from home. Reporters and camera persons who are out on the field were advised not to come to office. While interviewing a subject, the crew have been told to keep a distance of at least four feet from one another and not to crowd around.

The NBA requested the Delhi government to allot a parking lot for their broadcast vans so that these vehicles may not be required to return to office. Mr. Kejriwal has agreed to this demand.