Press bodies demand high-level probe into murder of journalist Shashikant Warishe

February 09, 2023 10:07 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - New Delhi

Press Club of India, Press Association and Delhi Union of Journalists condemn the killing

The Hindu Bureau

The Press Club of India, Press Association, and the Delhi Union of Journalists on Thursday condemned the killing of journalist Shashikant Warishe in Maharashtra. The victim had been hit and dragged by an SUV, leading to his death. The organisations stated that the accused in the case had been exposed by the scribe through a series of reports.

The media bodies demanded a high-level probe into the incident by a sitting High Court or retired Supreme Court judge. “Only a high-level judicial probe can bring the facts to light and ensure security to journalists,” they said in a statement, adding that the incident had seriously affected the standards of civil liberties and freedom of the press.

“The heinous murder of Shashikant has sent shock waves all over the country. He was run over inside a petrol station in Ratnagiri on February 7, 2023, a day after he wrote an expose on a controversial refinery project in Konkan. The accused, Pandharinath Amberkar,...who had featured in his article on Monday was allegedly driving the SUV. He has been arrested and charged with murder,” read the statement.

They said the Maharashtra government should also announce suitable ex-gratia to the journalist’s family and ensure protection to the family members and witnesses.

The note said that the accused, Mr. Amberkar, was considered a supporter of the Ratnagiri Refinery & Petrochemicals project that Mr. Warishe had written about in a series of articles in a Marathi newspaper. “It is also alarming that the accused has been seen in photos with many top national leaders as well as of the State. His stories on the refinery project found support of local residents who were opposed to the project and land acquisition,” it said.

