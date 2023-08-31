Press and Registration of Books Act amendments to come into force on Sept. 1

August 31, 2023 10:30 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Union government has issued a notification for the implementation of the amendments to the Press and Registration of Books Act, 1867, from September 1. The changes substantially decriminalise and do away with imprisonment provisions for certain offences.

Recently, the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Act, 2023, has replaced or amended some sections in the Press & Registration of Books Act.

Earlier, there was no direct role of the Press Registrar to regulate irregular/defunct newspapers. New provisions have now been added for suspension and cancellation of certificate of registration by the Press Registrar (Section 12) on the grounds of irregularity, ceasing of publication, not furnishing annual statement, or false statement, etc.

As the provision of imprisonment has been removed for most violations, the quantum of fines has been rationalised and converted to penalties to be imposed by the Press Registrar, said a government official.

In Section 12, as opposed to six month imprisonment and fine up to ₹2,000 for violation of Section 3 (printing with incorrect particulars), now there is only penalty by the Press Registrar up to ₹10,000.

Section 13 of the Act now prescribes penalty up to ₹10,000 by the Press Registrar, instead of the previous up to six-month imprisonment and fine up to ₹2,000 for the violation of Section 4 (keeping Press without declaration. For not making a declaration to the District Magistrate on ceasing to be a publisher, Section 15A earlier made the violation punishable on conviction, with fine up to ₹2,000. Now, it is just penalty by the Press Registrar up to ₹20,000.

According to the amended Section 14, which previously prescribed imprisonment up to six months and fine up to ₹2,000 for violation of Section 4 (making false declaration), the violator is liable for cancellation of registration, but there is no imprisonment. Section 19L, under which there was a provision of imprisonment up to six months and fine up to ₹1,000 for improper disclosure of information, has now been deleted.

Under Section 8C of the Act, the jurisdiction of Press and Registration Appellate Board (PRAB) included District Magistrate only. It will now include orders by the Press Registrar also regarding imposition of penalty, and suspension/cancellation of registration by the Press Registrar.