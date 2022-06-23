Presidential polls | YSRC extends support to Draupadi Murmu

PTI June 23, 2022 22:54 IST

PTI June 23, 2022 22:54 IST

‘It is a good sign that a person from a tribal community, that too a woman, has been nominated for the President’s post,’ says the release from the CMO.

NDA’s presidential nominee, Droupadi Murmu sweeps around the sanctum sanctorum of Purnandeswar Shiv temple, before having the darshan, at Rairangpur in Odisha on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: PTI

‘It is a good sign that a person from a tribal community, that too a woman, has been nominated for the President’s post,’ says the release from the CMO.



Our code of editorial values