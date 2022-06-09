Presidential election 2022: Voting on July 18, results on July 21

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar addressing a news conference to announce the presidential election at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on June 9, 2022. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

June 09, 2022 15:25 IST

Presidential Elections 2022 to be held on July 18, will be the 17th presidential elections to be held in India.

The Election Commission on June 9, 2022, announced that voting for electing India's next President will take place on July 18, 2022. Counting of votes will be held on July 21.

Secretary-General of Rajya Sabha will be the Returning Officer, said Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said.

The nomination papers will have to be delivered in Election Commission office, in New Delhi, and would need at least 50 members of electoral college as proposers and another 50 as seconders.

A list of electoral college will be uploaded on election commission's website. The list will be updated as there are Rajya Sabha elections before Presidential election.

The notification for the election will be issued on June 15, while the last date for nominations is June 29. The applications will be scrutinised on July 2.

This time, a total of 4,809 lawmakers, including 776 parliamentarians and 4,033 legislators will cast their votes.

Political parties cannot issue any whip to their members, Mr. Kumar said.

The term of President Ram Nath Kovind ends on July 24.

President of India is elected indirectly, with parliamentarians and legislators voting. The value of the vote of each legislator varies based on the population of the State they belong to. The voting takes place by means of secret ballot through single transferable vote.